64 idle industrial units to be revived in Qom province by Mar. 2023

TEHRAN – As announced by the managing director of Industrial Parks Company of Qom province, 64 idle industrial units are planned to be revived in this province by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2023).

Ruhollah Ebrahimi said that Qom province accounts for 1.8 percent of investment-making and three percent of employment in the industry sector of the country.

He said that most of the industrial units of the province are active in the fields of chemical, food and pharmaceutical industries, cellulose industries, non-metallic minerals and textile industry.

As previously announced by Abdolreza Shamli, the deputy head of Industries, Mines, and Trade Department of the province, 143 idle units returned to the production cycle in Qom province during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

The official said that 13.7 trillion rials (about $52.6 million) was invested to revived these units.

He also announced that the mentioned units returning to the production cycle created direct jobs for 4,162 persons.

