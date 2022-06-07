Shiftegane Del, Melal Vocal Ensemble team up for Persian music performance

TEHRAN – Shiftegane Del group and the Melal Vocal Ensemble have teamed up to stage a dance performance with “rengs” from the Persian classical music exclusively for an audience of women in Tehran.

Kamancheh player Sonia Nezami, pianist Marzieh Reyvandi, percussionist Sahar Saffari and singer Neshat Akbari will accompany the groups in the performance, which will be held at Vahdat Hall on Friday.

Reng is one of the five parts of a full-blown performance of Persian classical music.

It is a composed rhythmic piece, ordinarily of light character, taken from or associated with dance music, although dancing itself does not play a role in classical music. As may be seen, the central section is improvised, improvisation being the most prestigious sort of music playing; it is accompanied preceding and following by a retinue of composed works.

Shiftegane Del, a large troupe of about 50 female performers led by choreographer Hayedh Kishipur, and Melal Vocal Ensemble headed by Shahla Milani have previously held performances for women-only audiences.

The latest one was the operetta “Dance of Melodies” performed at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall in January 2019.

The hall also hosted the fans of the groups in January 2018 for the opera “Carmen”, French composer Georges Bizet’s tale of love, jealousy and murder.

“It’s difficult to perform the opera,” Milani said before the performance.

“Women are scheduled to play the roles of the male characters because this opera has been arranged exclusively for an audience of women. Women with alto voices have been selected to star as men,” she noted.

An outstanding performance by the ensembles was “Arshin Mal Alan”, which was produced in 2016 at the same hall.

The 1913 comic and romantic operetta, rich in national characteristics and realism, was composed by Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov who wrote it in Saint Petersburg.

Photo: A poster for a performance by the Shiftegane Del group and the Melal Vocal Ensemble.

