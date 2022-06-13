Iran 7th in Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – In-form Iran repeatedly beat Uzbekistan, the team they had earlier beaten in straight sets in the pool plays, with comeback 3-1 (24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-8) win to finish 7th place in the 14th Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship at Nakhon Pathom Sports Center Gymnasium on Monday.

Shaghayegh Hassankhani weighed in with 21 points including 13 attacks and 3 blocks for Iran, while team-mate Setayesh Hosseini contributed 20 points. Dilnoza Boymirzaeva led Uzbekistan with 12 points.

En route to the 7th-place finish in this top-tier competition, Iran had three wins against Australia and Uzbekistan (two times) and three losses to hosts Thailand, South Korea, and Kazakhstan to maintain their 7th position they had achieved in the previous edition in 2018 at the same venue here.

Japan and China will lock horns in the final match on Monday, while Thailand and Korea play in the bronze-medal match.

The top four teams qualified for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Girls' U19 World Championship.