Annual exports from textile, clothing industries up 8%

TEHRAN - The value of exports from Iran’s clothing and textile industries in the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20) increased by eight percent compared to the figure for the preceding year, an official at the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade said.

Afsaneh Mehrabi, the director-general of the Weaving and Garment Industries Department of the ministry, said that the weight of the exports from the mentioned sector also increased by six percent year on year, IRIB reported.

Referring to the reviving of about 200 stagnant textile and clothing production units over the last three years, Mehrabi said: "Reviving of 405 idle units and establishing 138 new units is also on the agenda this year."

According to the official, production of some items in the textile and clothing industries increased by 12 percent in the mentioned year.

Mehrabian further stated that a significant part of the raw materials used in the garment and textile industry is produced inside the country, adding: “We are now almost self-sufficient in the supply of some raw materials, such as cotton yarns and only two percent of acrylic yarns are imported due to the need for color diversity, especially in export products,” she said.

She considered machinery as one of the important factors in the production of high-quality, competitive, and export-oriented products, and said: “In the textile and clothing industry, machinery must be upgraded and reconstructed at least once every 10 years.”

The textile industry in Iran has a long history and is one of the most important sectors for employment.

This industry has a high employment potential, and the amount of foreign currency investment to create a job in the textile industry is very low compared to some industries such as automotive.

EF/MA