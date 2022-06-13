Iran to make the West regret IAEA resolution: MP

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has dismissed the resolution adopted by the UN nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors as “political,” vowing to make Western countries behind it regret pushing for such a resolution.

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, also said Iran is not bound by the resolution.

“This is completely a political resolution and is not binding to us,” Meshkini told Fars News.

He said Iran’s nuclear activities are in line with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s regulations and laws, adding that the IAEA has been constantly monitoring the Iranian nuclear activities.

“The visit of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Israel damaged the IAEA's credibility. The Zionist regime is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and 200 nuclear warheads are kept in its illegal arsenal.

“The coming and going of Grossi to Iran is of no use to us, so it is better to impose restrictions on his travel to Iran,” he added. “Also, given that the International Atomic Energy Agency is influenced by U.S. decisions and acts under the influence of U.S. decisions, so we need to suspend our membership in this organization.”

He added, “I will submit this proposal to the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee to decide on this issue.”

Earlier on Sunday, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused the UN nuclear watchdog of falling under Israel’s sway, saying that exerting influence over the IAEA will not help talks in Vienna over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking at an open session of Parliament on Sunday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described the recent censure resolution adopted by the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Iran as a “hostile and nonconstructive move.”

“The adoption of this resolution means that the Agency has fallen under the direct influence of Zionist circles. This move ignores Iran’s very constructive volunteer and generous cooperation with the Agency and is a path that the continuation of which will certainly not benefit the ongoing diplomatic negotiations,” he said, according to state news agency IRNA.

He added, “These actions show that the other side is not serious about reaching a good agreement to lift sanctions against the Iranian people.”

Qalibaf also hailed Iran’s retaliatory measures undertaken by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and hailed the Russian and Chinese decision to vote against the resolution.