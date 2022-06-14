Iran MARINEX 2022 running in Kish Island

TEHRAN – The 12th edition of Iran International Marine Industries Exhibition (Iran MARINEX 2022) kicked off at Kish International Exhibition Center in southern Hormozgan Province on Monday, the portal of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior maritime officials including PMO Deputy Head Hassan Beyk-Mohammadlou and Head of the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) Hossein Shiva.

As reported, the purpose of holding this four-day exhibition is to develop the maritime industry and to promote the maritime economy in various fields including shipping, designing, shipbuilding, ports, maritime, fisheries, environment, tourism, and other offshore activities.

Promoting scientific and trade relations among different fields, increasing the regional and global market share of port and maritime services, creating a suitable opportunity for interaction among maritime scholars, upgrading the scientific and industrial quality of the maritime sector, attracting foreign investment, and promoting the domestic production of the equipment used in this industry are also among the goals of this exhibition.

Many universities, research centers, maritime educational institutions, and also knowledge-based companies are also participating in this year’s exhibition along with companies active in this field.

EF/MA

Photo: PMO Deputy Head Hassan Beyk-Mohammadlou (R) and NITC Head Hossein Shiva cutting the ribbon in the opening ceremony of Iran MARINEX 2022 in Kish Island on Monday.