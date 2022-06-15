Iranian university tops world’s list for good health and well-being

TEHRAN – Iran University of Medical Sciences has ranked the world’s leading university for contributing to delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of good health and well-being.

The 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, based on universities’ contributions to delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), show that universities worldwide are seizing the moment to double down on a long tradition of public service of delivering sustainable social and economic impact for their communities and society at large.

Based on a series of more than 100 metrics and over 200 measurements, covering universities’ teaching, research, outreach into the community, and the stewardship of their own resources, the rankings show universities from all over the world delivering real impact across all 17 SDGs – whether that’s Western University in Canada leading efforts to help eradicate poverty (SDG 1) or the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa leading on work to provide decent work and economic growth (SDG 8) or Fudan University in China heading up the table of universities’ contribution to delivering affordable, clean energy (SDG 7).

Iran University of Medical Sciences also won the seventh rank in the field of Quality Education. Among more than 1,400 universities from 106 countries, 17 different universities from 14 countries top one of the 17 individual rankings for each SDG – a diverse global community ready to hold itself accountable for the delivery of the global goals, sharing data, and benchmarking progress.

During the last four years, Iran University of Medical Sciences has been the first and top university in West Asia (the Middle East) in this ranking.

Academic quality

Most recently, fifty-eight universities from Iran were listed among the top universities in Asia, according to the 2022 Asia University Rankings of the Times Higher Education.

The 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, based on universities’ contributions to delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), listed 27 Iranian universities.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

Also, 59 Iranian universities have been listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG