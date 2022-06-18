Over 600 companies participating in Iran Agrofood intl. exhibition

TEHRAN- The 29th International Exhibition of Food, Food Technology and Agriculture (Iran Agrofood 2022) is running at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from Friday until Monday.

The opening ceremony of the international event was participated by Hooman Razdar, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) on Friday.

Commodity groups of this exhibition include: food products, processing and related industries, equipment and technology of food industry, packaging equipment, machinery and related industries, agricultural machinery and related industries including irrigation machinery and equipment.

The exhibit is participated by 665 Iranian and foreign exhibitors from Germany, Italy, Brazil, Belarus, Russia, Netherlands, India, Spain, Austria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Belgium, Turkey, Tunisia, Denmark, Switzerland, Oman, and France.

In addition, the pavilion of knowledge-based companies and startups by the Innovation and Prosperity Fund of the President Office is one of the features of this edition of Iran Agrofood Exhibition.

