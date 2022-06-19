7 ancient objects in Golestan province gain national status

TEHRAN –A selection of seven historical objects being kept in Golestan province has recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Saturday in separate letters to the governor-general of the northern province, CHTN reported.

A centuries-old paper document and ingle were among the properties added to the prestigious list.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

AFM