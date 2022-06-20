Leila Heydari becomes first Iranian woman to win a medal in Asian cycling

TEHRAN – Leila Heydari Veirani from Iran claimed the very first medal for Iran in the Asian Track Cycling Championship.

She won a bronze medal in the Junior Women 500m Time Trial with a time of 38.033s.

Gold medal went to South Korean rider Chaeyeon Kim who clocked 35.740s and Sadnya Kokate from India seized the silver with 37.823s.

The 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championships are being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi and will run till June 22.