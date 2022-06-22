Asian Track Cycling: Ganjkhanlou secures bronze at scratch event

TEHRAN – Mohammad Ganjkhanlou of Iran won a bronze medal in the scratch race of the Asian Cycling Championships on Wednesday.

Japanese rider Eiya Hashimoto won the gold medal in the event and silver medal went to Indonesian Terry yudha Kusuma.

He had aready secured a bronze medal in omnium in the competition.

The 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championships are being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi and will run till June 22.