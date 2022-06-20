Iranian Para cyclists win medals in Asian championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Mahdi Mohammadi and Behrooz Farzad claimed a gold and silver medal respectively in the 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championships.

Mohammadi won the gold in the Para Men’s 4km Individual Pursuit event with a time of 5:24.218s.

His countryman Farzad claimed the silver with 5:34.339s.

Arshad Sheik of India clocked 5:43.604s to finish in third place.

Farzad had also clinched a gold in the Para Men 1km Time Trial event.

He finished in the first place with a time 1:16.920s, followed by Indians Basavaraj Horradi (1:24.048) and Gurlal Singh (1:30.668).

The 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championships are being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi and will run till June 22.