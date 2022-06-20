Iran’s Ganjkhanlou wins omnium bronze for Iran at Asian Cycling Championships

TEHRAN – Mohammad Ganjkhanlou of Iran claimed a bronze medal in the men's omnium in the 2022 Asian Cycling Championships on Monday.

He finished on a total of 120 points.

Japanese rider Shunsuke Imamura won the gold with 152 points and the silver medal went to Kazakhstan’s Artyom Zakharov with 123 points.

The 2022 Asian Track Cycling Championships are being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi and will run till June 22.