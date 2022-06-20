Iran Greco-Roman team runners-up at Asian U17 Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team finished in second place in the Asian U17 Wrestling Championships on Monday.

The Iranian wrestlers claimed two gold medals, four silvers and two bronzes in the competition held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Mohammad Moradi in the 71kg and Mohammad Jahangiri in the 110kg claimed two gold medals.

Payam Ahmadi (45kg), Ali Ahmadivafa (48kg), Abolfazl Mirshekar (60kg) and Reza Azarshab (80kg) won four silver medals.

Mohammad Gholami in the 51kg and Hamidreza Keshtkar in 92kg grabbed two bronze medals.

Kyrgyzstan won the title with 182 points, followed by Iran (174) and Kazakhstan (170).