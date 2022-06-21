UN to help Iran confront natural hazards

TEHRAN – The United Nations will use all its power and capacity to assist Iran to deal with natural hazards by increasing operational performance and improving safety in specialized areas, Stefan Priesner, the UN Resident Coordinator for Iran, has said.

He made the remarks in an earthquake preparedness training session held in Tehran on Tuesday in cooperation with the UN, the Crisis Management Organization.

Expressing the desirable capacities of Iran in dealing with natural hazards, he said that we will do everything to assist Iran. In this regard, we can increase operational performance and improve safety in the sector to enhance cooperation.

According to UN surveys, the main natural disasters listed for Iran are drought, floods, and earthquakes. Mohammad Hassan Nami, head of the Crisis Management Organization also said that humanitarian assistance in times of crisis and natural disasters will be a bilateral issue, and the Islamic Republic declares its readiness to provide assistance to other affected countries.

He further stressed the need for various exercises and maneuvers in order to prepare for responding to various crises, as well as the formation of various working groups.

He also called for the establishment of 13 specialized working groups with the United Nations and regional offices and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen infrastructure.

Given the climate change and global warming that is taking place around the world, the role of the United Nations and other influential organizations in preventing countries from engaging in risky activities in this area, he noted.

Nami also called on the UN envoy to cooperate in providing crisis management equipment to the country, citing unilateral U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Natural disasters

Throughout history, mankind has always struggled with natural disasters, which are exacerbating over time.

The Iranian plateau, with its location between two vast expanses of water as well as the intersection of the Eurasian plateau and Saudi Arabia, has always been exposed to numerous natural hazards and disasters.

Earthquake, as one of the main natural challenges, occasionally becomes the uninvited guest of Iranian homes. On the other hand, the existence of important rivers and water reservoirs in the country has also increased flood risk.

According to UN surveys this year, the main natural disasters listed for Iran are drought, floods, and earthquakes. Subsidence is also a phenomenon that has emerged as one of the consequences of drought along with the aforementioned three challenges.

