Iran joins International Cooperative Alliance

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Cooperatives has become a member of the Board of Directors of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) for the first time.

Iran Chamber of Cooperatives, surpassing its global rivals among 110 influential and powerful countries, was elected as a member of the board of the ICA, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

The promotion of Iran’s votes and position in the International Board of Directors can be considered a step forward and progress through the activities and close interaction with the global movement and cooperative regions.

Bahman Abdollahi, Chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Cooperatives, was elected to the Board of Directors of the International Cooperative Alliance for 4 years on behalf of the Iranian cooperative department.

It should be noted that the ICA is 130 years old and has 110 member countries, and Iran was able to become a member of the board of directors of this international organization for the first time during these years.

The election was held in Seville, Spain.

