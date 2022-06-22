Iraq calls for preparing roadmap to develop energy ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Ministry hosted a meeting of an Iran-Iraq oil cooperation working group on Wednesday in which the Iraqi side called for the formation of a comprehensive roadmap to define the goals and perspective of the two countries’ future cooperation, Shana reported.

During the meeting, which was attended by Head of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr and Iraq’s Deputy Oil Minister and Director General of the Iraqi Drilling Company Bassim Mohammed Khudair, the Iraqi side also expressed willingness to use Iran’s experience, technology and expertise in the oil and gas industry.

Holding training courses and exporting technical and engineering services to Iraq were also among the demands of the Iraqi party.

