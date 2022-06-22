"Masater," a collection of poems by Seyed Majid Bagheri

Today's Persian poetry is undergoing a literary return to the past at the dawn of the twenty-first century. This means that after a century, today's poets, particularly those who have dipped into the field of classical poetry, tend to return to Persian poetry's old literary traditions.

Seyyed Majid Bagheri is a 43-year-old poet whose poetry is vivid and magnificent, with deep roots in literary traditions and the capacity to profit suitably from the experiences of ancient Persian poets. "Masater," a poetry collection by this excellent poet, is his most recent book.

One of the most significant positive aspects of this book, as previously stated, is its reliance on literary traditions and the poet's precise and clever utilization of the experiences of previous poets. To be honest, the significance of the issue is that today's poets must be aware of what poets before him wrote in his form and on what topics. As a result, the poet learns about the many viewpoints held by previous great poets.

This collection's poet is a poet who pays great attention to utilizing Persian literature's linguistic capabilities. He understands how crucial and valuable it is for him to be able to compose in Persian, and he makes every effort to use it.

