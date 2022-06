TEHRAN - Iran remained top spot in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking released on Thursday.

Dragan Skocic's team dropped two spots to 23rd but remained Asis'a highest side.

Japan dropped one spot to 24th to remain second while Korea Republic moved up one rung to 28th.

Next FIFA world ranking will be published on Aug. 25.

Brazil remained unchanged in the ranking, followed by Belgium, Argentina and France.