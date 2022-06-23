Jose Morais named Sepahan coach: IPL

June 24, 2022 - 2:8

TEHRAn - Jose Morais was appointed as new head coach of Sepahan football team on Thursday.

The Portuguese coach has penned a three-year deal with the Isfahan based football club for an undisclosed fee.

Morais is the second Portuguese coach in the 2022/23 Iran Professional League season.

Morais's countryman Ricardo Sa Pinto  was named as Esteghlal coach on Tuesday. 

Morais replaced Moharram Navidkia, who left Sepahan at the of the Season.

