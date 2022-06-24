Shipping of oil, petroleum products doubled in 7 months

TEHRAN – Head of National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) has said the amount of oil and petroleum products transported by the company’s fleet has doubled over the past seven months, Mehr News Agency reported.

Presenting a report on NITC’s performance in the new management period, Hossein Shiva underlined resolving human resource challenges, development and modernization of the fleet, focusing on the use of domestic products and equipment, and increasing the transportation of oil and petroleum products as some of the major achievements of the company under his management.

Shiva made the remarks on the sideline of a visit to Kharg Island on the occasion of the international “Day of the Seafarer”, adding: “Good measures will be taken to improve the livelihood of the company's employees and seafarers.”

The performance of the National Iranian Tanker Company and the round-the-clock efforts of the sailors of the company's fleet in transporting oil and oil products have been at the center of attention of the country's authorities over the past few months, as it has also been appreciated by Oil Minister Javad Oji and other members of the cabinet.

Back in March, Oji praised the performance of National Iranian Tanker Company Head Hossein Shiva in a cabinet meeting.

The minister admired the actions and performance of the NITC in supporting and helping to continue the export of oil and oil products.

EF/MA