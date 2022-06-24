Iranian Artists Forum to hold retrospective of actress Meryl Streep 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum will hold a retrospective of Meryl Streep, the 73-year-old American actress who has received numerous accolades throughout her career spanning over four decades.

Thirteen films have been selected to be reviewed during the retrospective, which will open on Monday with a screening of director Michael Cimino’s 1978 drama “The Deer Hunter”, for which she received her first Oscar nomination.

The showcase will go on with a screening of “Kramer vs. Kramer”, director Robert Benton’s 1979 legal drama that brought Streep the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the troubled wife Joanna Kramer.

Mike Nochols’ 1983 biographical film “Silkwood” will be screened in the program. Streep played the role of the nuclear whistleblower and labor union activist Karen Silkwood, who died in a suspicious car accident while investigating alleged wrongdoing at the Kerr-McGee plutonium plant.

The program also includes “Ironweed”, director Hector Babenco’s 1987 American drama, in which Streep sang onscreen for the first time since the “Great Performances” telecast of the Phoenix Theater production of Secret Service.

“Out of Africa”, the 1985 epic romantic drama directed by Sydney Pollack, will also be discussed in the showcase. American critic Longworth considers the film to have established her as a Hollywood superstar.

“One True Thing”, a 1998 American drama film directed by Carl Franklin, in which Streep plays a mother who is dying of cancer, will be reviewed.

The retrospective will also review “The Iron Lady”, a 2011 biographical drama film based on the life and career of Margaret Thatcher, a British politician who was the longest-serving Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in the 20th century and the first woman to hold the office.

In this film directed by Phyllida Lloyd, Thatcher is portrayed primarily by Streep whose performance was widely acclaimed, and considered to be one of the greatest of her career.

She won her third Oscar for the role after her second Oscar, which she received for starring as a Holocaust survivor in “Sophie’s Choice”.

However, “Sophie’s Choice” has been ignored in the retrospective, which will review “Adaptation”, “The Hours”, “Doubt”, “August: Osage County”, “Into the Woods” and “The Post”.

Streep is one of only three performers to win three Academy Awards in the two acting categories. Ingrid Bergman and Jack Nicholson are the only others to have achieved this honor.

Photo: A poster for a retrospective of actress Meryl Streep by the Iranian Artists Forum.

