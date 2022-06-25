Carlo Rovelli’s “Order of Time” published in Persian

TEHRAN – Italian theoretical physicist and writer Carlo Rovelli’s book “The Order of Time” has been published by the Fatemi publishing house in Tehran

Translated Mohammad-Ali Jafari, the book was originally published in 2017.

It is a concise, elegant exploration of time from the bestselling author of “Seven Brief Lessons on Physics”, “Reality Is Not What It Seems”, and “Helgoland”.

Why do we remember the past and not the future? What does it mean for time to "flow"? Do we exist in time or does time exist in us? In lyric, accessible prose, Rovelli invites us to consider questions about the nature of time that continue to puzzle physicists and philosophers alike.

For most readers, this is unfamiliar terrain. We all experience time, but the more scientists learn about it, the more mysterious it remains. We think of it as uniform and universal, moving steadily from past to future, measured by clocks.

Rovelli tears down these assumptions one by one, revealing a strange universe where at the most fundamental level time disappears.

He explains how the theory of quantum gravity attempts to understand and give meaning to the resulting extreme landscape of this timeless world.

Weaving together ideas from philosophy, science and literature, he suggests that our perception of the flow of time depends on our perspective, better understood starting from the structure of our brain and emotions than from the physical universe.

Already a bestseller in Italy, and written with the poetic vitality that made “Seven Brief Lessons on Physics” so appealing, “The Order of Time” offers a profoundly intelligent, culturally rich, novel appreciation of the mysteries of time.

Photo: A combination photo shows Italian physicist Carlo Rovelli and the front cover of the Persian edition of his book “The Order of Time”.

