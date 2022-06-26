Coronavirus outbreak at lowest point in Iran

TEHRAN – The coronavirus outbreak is currently is at the lowest point in Iran, though the disease is still prevalent in other countries, spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, Abbas Shiravjen, has said.

There is a possibility that the virus will emerge with new strains, but we hope that it will not spread massively, he highlighted, ISNA reported.

Iran has been able to reduce the COVID mortalities from 700 cases to less than 10. The pandemic is still taking lives in Europe, North and South America, and Australia. This means that the incidence of the disease is still high and the number of deaths in these countries is double digits or even triple digits.

In the region, the trend is the same, for example, countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have an increase in cases, therefore, there is a possibility for the emergence of new variants.

Iran has been able to reduce the COVID mortalities from 700 cases to less than 10, and this successful experience of the Islamic Republic was made known in the seventy-fifth session of the World Health Assembly, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said on May 27.

So far, about 150 million doses of vaccine have been injected into the Iranian population and the coverage of vaccination in the total population is about 75 percent, he highlighted.

Following the decision of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control and President Ebrahim Raisi, all universities affiliated with the ministries of science and health, and schools, started education in person on April 3 as the new cases of the disease have notably reduced.

