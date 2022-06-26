Iran beaten by Kazakhstan in U16 Women’s Asian Championship Division B

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Kazakhstan 56-46 in the 2022 FIBA U6 Women's Asian Championship Division B on Sunday.

Annastassiya Knaub was spectacular as usual with a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds. Meanwhile, Anna Kochura led the team in scoring with 16 points.

Iran’s Farnaz Khodamoradi tried to carry Iran with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists, but it was not enough to get the win.

With the results of today’s games, the Philippines and Kazakhstan come out on top of their groups and head on directly to the Semi-Finals which will be played on 29 June.

As second place in Group A, Syria will face Iran who finished third place in Group B. These two teams will play to Qualify for the Semi-Finals on where the winner will face against Lebanon.

On the other side of the bracket, the second place team in Group B Kazakhstan will face the third place team in Group A Samoa. The winner of this game will advance to the Semi-Finals to play the Philippines. Both of the Qualifying games to the Semi-Finals will be played on 28 June.