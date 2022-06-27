Leiden Ranking: 44 Iranian universities among world’s top

TEHRAN – Leiden ranking system published the 2022 report, according to which 44 Iranian universities were among the 1,318 top universities in the world.

The Leiden Ranking is produced by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) at Leiden University in the Netherlands. The CWTS Leiden Ranking 2022 offers a sophisticated set of bibliometric indicators that provide statistics at the level of universities on scientific impact, collaboration, open access publishing, and gender diversity.

Indicators included in the Leiden Ranking have two variants: A size-dependent and a size-independent variant. In general, size-dependent indicators are obtained by counting the absolute number of publications of a university that have a certain property, while size-independent indicators are obtained by calculating the proportion of the publications of a university with a certain property.

Last year, 36 universities from Iran were listed in this ranking.

Among Islamic countries, Iran ranks first with 44 universities, Turkey ranks second with 32 universities and Egypt ranks third with 10 universities.

In 2022 ranking, Tehran University, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modarres University, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Amirkabir University of Science and Technology, Sharif University of Science and Technology, Iran University of Science and Technology, Tabriz University, Isfahan University of Science and Technology, Islamic Azad University were the first ten top universities from Iran.

Academic quality

Most recently, Iran University of Medical Sciences has ranked the world’s leading university for contributing to delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of good health and well-being.

Also, fifty-eight universities from Iran were listed among the top universities in Asia, according to the 2022 Asia University Rankings of the Times Higher Education.

The 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, based on universities’ contributions to delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), listed 27 Iranian universities.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

Also, 59 Iranian universities have been listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG

HIGHLIGHT: Among Islamic countries, Iran ranks first with 44 universities, Turkey ranks second with 32 universities and Egypt ranks third with 10 universities.