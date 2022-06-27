Tehran, Rome to resume flights after four-year hiatus

TEHRAN – Direct flights between Tehran and Rome are scheduled to resume on July 14 following a four-year suspension, IRNA reported on Monday.

Iran’s flag carrier Homa, known internationally as IranAir, will operate the service between Rome and Tehran.

During a recent meeting between the Iranian head of the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh, and the Director-General of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), Alessio Quaranta, the re-launch of the flight was approved.

A revised version of the Iran-Italy aviation cooperation agreement was also signed during the meeting by the two sides.

As part of the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of increasing flights between the two countries in order to boost tourism and economic cooperation.



