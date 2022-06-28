TEDPIX gains 10,360 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 10,360 points on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, the index closed at 1.514 million points.

About 8.950 billion securities worth 80.322 trillion rials (about $289.8 million) were traded at the TSE on the mentioned day.

The first market’s index gained 7,436 points, and the second market’s index climbed 21,338 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

