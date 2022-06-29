Komei Ghasemi finally grabs his 2012 Olympics gold

TEHRAN - Iranian freestyle wrestler Komeil Ghasemi has finally seized the gold medal of the 2012 Olympic Games.

He was awarded the gold medal two years ago in the 120kg after Artur Taymazov was caught up in the IOC's re-tests and stripped of gold medal at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 for doping. The Uzbek wrestler tested positive for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (oral turinabol).

Ghasemi and Russia’s Bilyal Makhov had initially both been awarded gold in the weight class at London 2012 by the IOC but United World Wrestling confirmed Ghasemi as the sole gold medalist.

Makhov - himself provisionally suspended following a positive drugs test – received the silver.

Uzbekistan's Davit Modzmanashvili has been banned for six years after he was stripped of his Olympic wrestling silver medal for doping following the re-analysis of his sample from London 2012.

The Georgian, who switched allegiance to Uzbekistan in 2017 and won a bronze medal for the country at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, was beaten in the 120kg final at London 2012 by Taymazov.

Reza Salehi Amiri, Iran's National Olympic Committee (NOC) president, met IOC President Thomas Bach in IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland last week and the medal was given to him.