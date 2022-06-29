Carl Gustav Jung’s “Dream Analysis” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Dream Analysis: Notes of the Seminar Given in 1928–1930” by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Gustav Jung has been published in Persian by Afkare Now in Tehran.

First published in English in 1984, the book has been translated into Persian by Reza Rezai and Azadeh Shokuhi.

In 1991, the book was translated and published in the German language.

Its overall premise is to provide further clarification on Jung’s dream analysis methods. Said dreams include ones from patients who were not previously analyzed in his earlier works.

The title written upon the spine is “Seminar on Dream Analysis”. It is privately issued in multigraphed form by the Psychological Club, Zurich.

This edition of Jung’s Seminars is being published in the United States by Princeton University Press. In the American edition, the volumes of the seminar notes constitute number 99 in the Bollingen series.

Jung was a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who founded analytical psychology. His work has been influential in the fields of psychiatry, anthropology, archaeology, literature, philosophy, psychology and religious studies.

Jung worked as a research scientist at the famous Burghölzli hospital, under Eugen Bleuler. During this time, he came to the attention of Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis.

The two men conducted a lengthy correspondence and collaborated, for a while, on a joint vision of human psychology.

Freud saw the younger Jung as the heir he had been seeking to take forward his “new science” of psychoanalysis and to this end secured his appointment as president of his newly founded International Psychoanalytical Association. Jung’s research and personal vision, however, made it impossible for him to follow his older colleague’s doctrine and a schism became inevitable.

This division was personally painful for Jung and resulted in the establishment of Jung’s analytical psychology as a comprehensive system separate from psychoanalysis.

Photo: A poster for the Persian edition of Carl Gustav Jung’s book “Dream Analysis”.

