Iran to take part in Paris’s IFTM TOP RESA

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran will be taking part in the IFTM TOP RESA, which will be held in Paris from September 20 to 22.

A selection of Iranian travel experts, tour operators, exhibitors, and craftspeople will run the country’s pavilion at the three-day international fair, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

Founded in 1978, IFTM Top Resa is the multi-purpose trade show for tourism and travel, covering all travel reasons: Business, Leisure, Groups, and MICE.

Filled from corner to corner with ancient bazaars, museums, mosques, monuments, gardens, historical sites, and rich natural, rural landscapes, Iran hosts some of the world’s oldest cultural monuments, including 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

AFM