Plays by David Ireland published in Persian

TEHRAN – Award-winning plays “Cyprus Avenue” and “Ulster American” by the Northern Irish-born playwright David Ireland have been published in Persian in a single book.

Nimaj is the publisher of the plays translated by Amir-Hossein Bayat.

“Cyprus Avenue” is about Eric Miller, a Belfast Loyalist, who believes his five-week-old granddaughter is Gerry Adams.

He says, “Gerry Adams has disguised himself as a newborn baby and successfully infiltrated my family home.”

Eric’s family keep telling him to stop living in the past and fighting old battles that nobody cares about anymore, but his cultural heritage is under siege. He must act.

Ireland’s black comedy takes one man’s identity crisis to the limits as he uncovers the modern-day complexity of Ulster Loyalism.

“Cyprus Avenue” was first performed at the Abbey Theatre, Dublin, on February 11, 2016, before transferring to the Royal Court Theatre, London in April 2016.

The play won the James Tait Black Award 2017 and Best Play at the Irish Times Theatre Awards 2017.

“Ulster American” tells the story of Jay, an Oscar-winning actor who takes the lead in a new play that connects with his Irish roots. Leigh is the ambitious director who will do anything to get noticed. Ruth is the Northern Irish playwright whose voice must be heard.

The stage is set for great success, but when the three meet to discuss the play’s challenges and provocations, a line is crossed and the heated discussion quickly escalates to a violent climax.

Exploring consent, abuses of power and the confusion of cultural identity, “Ulster American” is confrontational, brutally funny and not for the faint of heart.

The play was awarded the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award in 2018.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian editions of David Ireland’s plays “Cyprus Avenue” and “Ulster American”.

MMS/YAW

