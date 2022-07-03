IRCS seeking to expand services in Sierra Leone

TEHRAN – Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir Hossein Kolivand, in a meeting with the country’s ambassador to Sierra Leone, Seyed Khalil Sadati-Amiri, suggested developing collaborations and setting up advanced medical centers in the African country.

During the meeting on Saturday, Kolivand said that the development of medical and health centers in Sierra Leone can be done through joint cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Sierra Leone.

Today, it is necessary to reform the management view, and in this regard, the IRCS is trying to make its centers abroad self-sufficient, and in this context, annexes have been prepared for medical centers abroad so that it can move in the right direction of development.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries Strengthening the IRCS laboratory and clinic in Sierra Leone is on the agenda, he further noted.

Sadati-Amiri, for his part, said that the African continent is the source of many diseases, and the establishment of medical centers can prevent the emergence of pandemics and the transmission of dangerous viruses to other countries.

He also announced readiness to use all the capacities and strength alongside the IRCS so that it can carry out important humanitarian measures.

IRCS services worldwide

The IRCS, established in 1922, is one of the first and oldest members of the movement and is currently one of the top five societies in the world due to its significant activities in the national and international arenas.

In 2005, the IRCS received the Henry Davison Award for outstanding humanitarian services, and the IRCS initiative of volunteers was selected as the best project (out of 50 projects from 45 national societies), by the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In addition to offering services to the victims of natural disasters in the country, it has taken numerous missions in international disasters and incidents helping the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Southeast Asia earthquakes, Lebanon, Gaza, Somalia, and Yemen.

Moreover, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

FB/MG



