Jane Goodall portrays Naneh Sarma in children’s Persian environmental book

TEHRAN – English primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall represents the folklore Persian character Naneh Sarma in a children’s Persian book on the environment.

Illustrator Farhad Jamshidi has drawn the face of Goodall for Naneh Sarma in “Daddy John and Nanny Jane”, a poetry book composed by Iranian children’s popular writer Mostafa Rahmandoost.

In this book, which promotes topics about the environment, Rahmandoost composes his poem based on the beliefs and wishes of a grandmother who is portrayed as Goodall.

“In form of poetry, this book features an ancient Iranian myth about Amu Noruz (Uncle Noruz), a symbol of the Iranian new year, and Naneh Sarma (Nanny Coldness), a symbol of winter in the Iranian culture,” Rahmandoost told the Persian service of IRNA on Sunday.

“Jamshidi did an exceptional job in illustrating the book by choosing the face of Jane Goodall for Naneh Sarma,” he noted.

Published by Neyestan, the book is for children in the 6-11 age group.

Ancient Iranians assumed Naneh Sarma begins to descend on earth by Yalda Night, the longest night of the year that falls on the last day of autumn. Literally meaning “nanny coldness”, Naneh Sarma brings in the coldness during the wintertime, and also the promises of spring ahead.

Considered as the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees, Goodall is best known for her 60-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees since she first went to Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in 1960, where she witnessed human-like behaviors among chimpanzees, including armed conflict.

In April 2002, she was named a UN Messenger of Peace. Goodall is an honorary member of the World Future Council.

She was named a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in an Investiture held at Buckingham Palace in 2004. Her other honors include the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement, the French Legion of Honor, Japan’s prestigious Kyoto Prize, the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Life Science, the Gandhi-King Award for Nonviolence and the Spanish Prince of Asturias Awards.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian poetry book “Daddy John and Nanny Jane” composed by Mostafa Rahmandoost and illustrated by Farhad Jamshidi.

MMS/YAW