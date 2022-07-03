“Psychology: The Comic Book Introduction” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Psychology: The Comic Book Introduction” by Grady Klein and Danny Oppenheimer has been published in Persian by Fatemi in Tehran.

Translated into Persian by Mahmud Bahrami and Maral Hassan Larijani, the book was first published in 2017.

The award-winning cartoonist Klein teams up with the award-winning psychologist Oppenheimer to introduce readers to the complex — and often comedic — world of psychology.

Psychology is the study of human behavior. It is a serious and worthy endeavor that has given us scientific knowledge of the ways our minds make sense of the world.

Yet, as cartoonist Klein and psychologist Oppenheimer point out, the study of human experience can also be often really funny.

This is the field, after all, that brought us drooling dogs, snacking rats and “Freudian slips.”

With detailed observations on perception, stress, emotions, cognition and more, “Psychology: The Comic Book Introduction” offers students and curious readers an entertaining guide to the ways our brains help us navigate incredibly complicated environments, yet often fool us in fascinating ways.



Oppenheimer is a professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University in the Department of Social and Decision Sciences.

Previously, he was a professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. From 2004 to 2012, he worked at Princeton University’s Department of Psychology.

He won the 2006 Ig Nobel Prize in Literature for his paper “Consequences of Erudite Vernacular Utilized Irrespective of Necessity: Problems with Using Long Words Needlessly”, which argues that simple writing makes authors appear more intelligent than complex writing.

Klein is also the co-author and illustrator of “The Cartoon Introduction to Economics: Volume One: Microeconomics” and “The Cartoon Introduction to Economics: Volume Two: Macroeconomics”, and the creator of the Lost Colony series of graphic novels.

He co-authored “The Cartoon Introduction to Statistics with Alan Dabney.

He lives in Princeton, New Jersey, with his wife and two children.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of “Psychology: The Comic Book Introduction” by Grady Klein and Danny Oppenheimer.

