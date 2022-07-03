Iran football discover fate at 2021 Solidarity Games

TEHRAN – Iran football team have learned their opponents at the 2021 Solidarity Games.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

Hosts Turkey, Senegal, Algeria and Cameroon are in Group A.

The football federation of Iran will send U23 football team to the competition.

‌The 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games will be 5th edition of the event scheduled to be held from Aug. 9 to 18, 2022 at Konya, Turkey under the aegis of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).