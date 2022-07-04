Rose harvesting festival held in East Azarbaijan

TEHRAN – On Monday, locals of Ansarood village in northwest Iran held a harvesting festival in celebration of the Damask rose.

The annual festival plays host to hundreds of tourists who come together from all over the country, a local official said.

“This capacity of agritourism significantly contributes to the economy of the region”, the official added.

Experts believe that in addition to the customer services jobs, agritourism pays special attention to the production sector, saying agricultural tourism is much more important and practical than some other branches of tourism because it creates a new chain and diversity in the field of production and services.

Agritourism is a subset of a larger industry called rural tourism that includes resorts, off-site farmers' markets, non-profit agricultural tours, and other leisure and hospitality businesses that attract visitors to the countryside.

