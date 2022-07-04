Murals on Imam Ali (AS) to embellish Tehran highway for Eid al-Ghadir

TEHRAN – Tehran will celebrate Eid al-Ghadir, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was appointed as successor to the Prophet Muhammad (S), by murals that are being produced along the Imam Ali (AS) Highway.

Prominent artists, including Hassan Ruholamin, Ali Bahreini, Mostafa Gudarzi and Hassan Jafarinia, have been hired to reproduce some of their paintings on the walls of the highway for this art project, the Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organization said on Sunday.

The murals will be unveiled on Eid al-Ghadir, which will fall this year on July 18.

Ruholamin, who is best known for his works that illustrate stories from the history of Islam, is participating in this project with two works, one of which is “The Conqueror of Khaybar” originally produced in 2018.

This painting depicts Imam Ali (AS) removing the door of the enemy’s fort in the Battle of Khaybar, which was fought in the year 629 between Muslims and the Jews living in the oasis of Khaybar, located 150 kilometers from Medina in the northwestern part of the Arabian Peninsula in modern-day Saudi Arabia.

In the Battle of Khaybar, against a group of Medinese Jews who, having reached agreement with the Muslims and then broken their word, had barricaded themselves in a fort, Imam Ali (AS) is said to have torn off the door of the fort with one hand and used it as a shield. In addition, the archangel Gabriel, speaking to the Prophet (S) and referring to Dhu al-Fiqar, a sword that the Imam received from the Prophet Muhammad (S), stated, “There is no chivalrous person but Ali, there is no sword but Dhu al-Fiqar.”

“Based on my personal belief and interest, I choose these subjects for paintings,” Ruholamin previously said.

“I create the paintings with all my spiritual feelings; maybe that’s the reason why my works attract a lot of interest from people,” he added.

He said that the Prophet’s household has been shown little regard in the field of painting and noted that he enjoys working in this area and never cares about awards and prizes.

Earlier on Friday, Ruholamin unveiled his latest painting to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) and Hazrat Fatima (SA).

Photo: “The Conqueror of Khaybar” by Hassan Ruholamin.

MMS/YAW