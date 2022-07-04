Thailand beat Iran in Asian Women's U20 Volleyball Championship
July 4, 2022 - 18:52
TEHRAN – Thailand defeated Iran in straight sets (25-23, 25-15, 25-15) in the 2022 Asian Women's U20 Volleyball Championship on Monday.
Iran will play hosts Kazakhstan and South Korea on Tuesday and Saturday respectively in Pool A.
Pool B consists of Japan, China, India, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei.
The competition is being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from July 4 to 11.
The champion and vice-champion teams shall earn direct berths as Asian representatives in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U21 World Championship, with the host city to be announced at a later date.
Japan are the defending champions.
