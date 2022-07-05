Old trees, mineral spas in Ardabil made national heritage  

TEHRAN – Four old trees and two mineral spas, which are located in Ardabil province, have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list of Iran.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has announced the inscriptions in separate letters to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

AFM