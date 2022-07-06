Iran makes progress in ISC World University Rankings by Subject

TEHRAN – The Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) World University Rankings by Subject 2021 has listed 42 universities from Iran in different subject areas, while last year, 39 universities were included.

ISC is the third internationally accredited citation center established in the Islamic Republic of Iran based on a resolution adopted in 2008 by the 4th Meeting of the Islamic Ministers of Higher Education (ICMHESR) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to index, evaluate and publish scientific productions in Islamic countries.

Natural sciences, engineering, and technology, medical and health sciences, agricultural sciences, social sciences, and humanities are the main categories in the ranking.

In the ISC global ranking, all subjects are divided into 6 main categories and 42 subcategories. The 6 main categories include natural sciences, engineering, and technology, medical and health sciences, agricultural sciences, social sciences, and humanities.

In the ISC Rankings by Subject, the target universities in each subject area are among the top 700 universities in the world in terms of the number of publications; in a three-year period, at least 150 degrees should be published in that subject area, which is registered in the incite database.

Iranian top universities ranked among the top universities of the world in 6 out of 7 subcategories of natural sciences, engineering, and technology, medical and health sciences, agricultural sciences, social sciences, and humanities.

The University of Tehran (401-450) and Tehran University of Medical Sciences (451-500) placed first and second among the Iranian universities in these subcategories, respectively.

In the fields of humanities, only the University of Tehran has managed to rank 501-600, and there is no university from Iran in this field, as well as the field of social and economic geography.

Islamic countries in ISC ranking

In this ranking, other Islamic countries also performed well.

In the field of natural sciences, there were 37 universities from Islamic countries, the largest number of which is related to Iran (with 11 universities), followed by Malaysia with 5 universities.

The best rank in this field belongs to Saudi Arabia placed 120.

In the field of engineering and technology, 56 universities from Islamic countries were present, the highest number also relates to Iran with 15 universities, then Malaysia with 12. Saudi Arabia ranked first.

In the field of medical sciences and health, there were 49 universities from Islamic countries, the largest number being in Turkey with 15 universities. Iran with 12 universities and Egypt with 7 universities have was ranked after Turkey. Moreover, the best rank in this field was obtained by Iran.

In the field of agricultural sciences, Islamic countries presented 88 universities, the largest number of which was in Turkey with 24 universities, Iran with 16, and Indonesia with 11 universities were the countries with the highest share in this field. Also, the best rank belonged to Malaysia.

In the social sciences category, there were 19 universities from Islamic countries, the largest number of which is related to Malaysia with 5 universities. Turkey with 2 universities got the highest number of participants. Saudi Arabia and Malaysia also got the best rank.

According to the Islamic World Science Citation Database, there were 8 universities from Islamic countries in the field of humanities, the largest share is related to Malaysia with 4 universities. Turkey with 3 universities and Iran with 1 university has also been listed in this subject area. And Malaysia also got the best rank.

FB/MG