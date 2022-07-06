Kurdistan Region theaters to screen Iranian drama “The Majority” 

TEHRAN – Theaters in the Kurdistan Region cities of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Duhok will start the premiere of the Iranian drama “The Majority” on Thursday.

Directed by Mohsen Qarai, the acclaimed film is also known as “Without Anything”.

Co-written by Qarai and Mohammad Davudi, the film is a loose screen adaptation of Swiss dramatist Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s “The Visit”.

A rural village in pre-revolution Iran has been struggling economically for years when the imminent return of a now wealthy former resident sparks hope that she’ll grant her hometown much-needed financial aid.

As the local bigwigs make bumbling plans for a grand welcome, a light satire of small-town foibles seems in store but when the woman reveals the terrible price of her support, it becomes clear that Qarai has bigger themes on his mind.

In adapting “The Visit”, Qarai unflinchingly confronts the nature of collective guilt, human weakness and revenge as the town decides whether to sacrifice one among them for the benefit of all.

Twists and turns abound as secrets are revealed, fingers are pointed and knives are sharpened right up until the shocking finale.

“The Majority” won the special jury award and the Crystal Simorgh for best screen adaptation at the 2021 Fajr Film Festival.

The festival also honored the film with awards for best costume design, best music and best editing.

The Kurdistan Region premiere of the film is being organized with contributions from the autonomous region’s Ministry of Culture and Youth.

Iranian Independents, a company marketing Iranian independent feature and documentary films, has purchased the rights to international distribution of the film.

“The Majority” was screened at the 8th edition of the Iranian Film Festival Zurich taken place in Swiss city from May 26 to June 1.

The 2021 Sofia Middle East and North Africa Region Film Festival in Bulgaria and the 45th edition of the Mostra-Sao Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil previously screened the film.

Photo: Hedyeh Tehrani and Baran Kowsari act in a scene from “The Majority” directed by Mohsen Qarai.

MMS/YAW