Iran backs Lebanon's political process: senior adviser

TEHRAN - Iran supports the improving political situation in Lebanon, according to Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister on special political affairs.

Khaji made the comments at a meeting with Joanna Veronica, the UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon on Tuesday.

Khaji also expressed Tehran's support for UN efforts to resolve Lebanon's political and economic issues.

The two officials spoke on the most recent events in Syria and Lebanon during their meetings in the Iranian capital.

They also discussed the UN's activities in Lebanon and the problem of Syrian refugees there.

The representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry also pointed to the frequent Zionist regime’s onslaughts against Syria and violation of Lebanese airspace in these strikes, stressing the necessity for a firm response from the UN and the international community to such growing acts of aggression.

Khaji also urged the UN to take action to better the circumstances of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and other nations and to secure their return to their country of origin.

