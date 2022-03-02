Iran’s senior aide meets Syrian president

TEHRAN- President Bashar al-Assad of Syria hosted Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, and his accompanying group in Damascus on Tuesday.

The talks focused on relations between Syria and Iran, as well as efforts by both parties' institutions to strengthen cooperation in all aspects, notably the economic sector, in order to serve the interests of the two friendly nations and peoples.

During the meeting topics including the political process and the future rounds of negotiations on the Astana and Geneva tracks were also discussed. The significance of such talks was emphasized to highlight their resumption without foreign interference and based on a defined strategy and methodology in order to achieve tangible outcomes.

Khaji briefed President Assad on the most recent developments surrounding the Iranian nuclear file, as well as the negotiating process, which can yield favorable results if Western nations uphold all duties and conditions relating to this file.

During the meeting, he highlighted that Iran will work to improve Syrian-Syrian talks, as well as the return of displaced Syrians and the reconstruction of the country.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, the crisis created by the West between Russia and Ukraine, and the immoral practices the West has exercised to fuel the crisis, such as transferring extremists from various parts of the world to that region and imposing sanctions on the Russian people, as it has previously imposed on the Syrian and Iranian peoples.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, who was present at the meeting, commended Iran for its economic and political support of the Syrian people and government.

Through sanctions and political pressure, he said, the Syrian enemies aspire to achieve what they were unable to obtain through violence and the formation of terrorist groups