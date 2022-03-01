Politicization of Chemical Weapons Convention will undermine its credibility: diplomat

TEHRAN - Iran's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations said on Monday that the Islamic Republic, as the main victim of chemical weapons, strongly opposes the use of such lethal weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances, Press TV reported.

Zahra Ershadi made the remarks in an address to a UN Security Council session on the situation in Syria, during which she strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons across the world.

Expressing concern over the serious effects of politicizing the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) on its credibility, Ershadi said the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) should not be exploited for political purposes to help certain countries achieve their goals and that Syria has over the last few years experienced such efforts by some member states.

Ershadi hailed Syria's continuing cooperation with the OPCW and said the Security Council meetings on Syria's chemical case should not be committed to discussing baseless allegations since the government in Damascus has made significant progress in fulfilling its obligations under the CWC.

“Only by completely destroying the entire chemical weapons across the globe and by taking all necessary measures to ensure that such weapons are not created can we be sure that chemical weapons will no longer be used,” Ershadi stressed.

The envoy said the goal has yet to be achieved since the United States, as the only member state in possession of such weapons, is not honoring its obligations regarding the extended deadline for the destruction of chemical weapons.

Ershadi said the other obstacle to the achievement of such a goal is the non-universality of the CWC, adding that the Israeli regime must join the convention immediately and without any conditions in order for the goal to be achieved.

Israel is believed to be the only possessor of nuclear bombs in the West Asia, storing between 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal.

The Israeli regime has refused to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities or sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its secretive nuclear arsenal.

The Western media and governments have repeatedly accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons.

Syria, however, surrendered its stockpile of chemical weapons in 2014 to a joint mission led by the United States and the OPCW, which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry.