‘NIOC ready to return to maximum oil production level’

TEHRAN- National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is now ready to return to the maximum level of oil production, the NIOC director for supervising oil and gas production stated.

“This would be rapidly done if the country needs to increase export, or domestic refineries need more feed”, Hormoz Qalavand stressed.

In early April, Oil Minister Javad Oji had said that the country’s crude oil production has reached the pre-sanction level.

Saying that the current capacity of Iran’s oil production has reached more than 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), the minister said, “We hope that through the efforts of all those active in this sector, we will reach higher figures in the exports of crude oil, gas condensate, oil products, and petrochemicals in [the current Iranian calendar year] 1400 (started on March 21)”.

“By taking effective measures in onshore and offshore oil fields, drilling new wells, repairing wells, rebuilding and modernizing facilities, and oil collection centers, the current oil production capacity has reached before the sanctions, and we have no problem in performance and this amount of production”, Oji added.

MA/MA