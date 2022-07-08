Wildfire in Iraqi wetland causes air pollution in Iran

TEHRAN - Due to a wildfire in the Iraqi part of the Hour al-Azim wetland, air pollution and smoke haunted the cities of Khuzestan province.

In less than a month, this is the second fire in the Iraqi part of the wetland.

The fire of Hour al-Azim wetland in the Iraqi part happened due to drought and water shortages as well as high temperature, Eyad Motauri, the caretaker governor of Hoveyzeh, said.

In less than a month, this is the second fire in the Iraqi part of the wetland, which has affected the air in the Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Hoveyzeh, Hamidiyeh, and Karun, he noted.

Since now, the wildfire has put the air quality index of Ahvaz in a dangerous situation (335 ppm).

Hour al-Azim is an important wetland on the border of Iran and Iraq, which was dried up and turned into a major sand and dust storm hotspot due to oil sector projects and not being granted its water right.

FB/MG