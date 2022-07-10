Quarterly export from Qom province rises 120% year on year

TEHRAN- Export from Qom province rose 120 percent in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the first quarter of the previous year, a provincial official announced.

Esfandiar Darikvandi, the director-general of Qom province’s customs department, said that commodities worth $85 million were exported from the province in the three-month period.

He named all kinds of hydrocarbons, granules, copper wire, shoes and sandals, polyester fibers, industrial dried milk, resistant polystyrene and steel ingots as the major exported products, and Iraq, Afghanistan, UAE, Turkey, Pakistan, India, Turkmenistan, Syria, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Russia as the main exported destinations.

The official further announced that commodities worth $90 million were imported to the province in the first quarter of this year, and named basic goods required by people, and materials and equipment used in the production units as the main imported items.

As previously announced by the head of Foreign Trade Office of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, export from Qom province rose 92 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its previous year.

Mojtaba Farhadi said that commodities worth $283 million were exported from the province in the past year.

He named metal products, rubber and plastic items, and foodstuffs as the main items exported from the province in the past year.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $13.69 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 21 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

Alireza Moghadasi said Iran exported 27.7 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned three months.

Meanwhile, some 8.154 million tons of goods valued at $12.464 billion were imported into the country in the said period to register an 18-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same quarter.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded about 36 million tons of non-oil goods worth $25.5 billion with its trade partners in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, up 19.5 percent in terms of value, Moghadasi said.

MA/MA