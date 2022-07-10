It’s time to give voice to young people, UNWTO chief says

TEHRAN - Young people have always been an integral part of tourism and now it is time to give voice to them, UNWTO Secretary-General Zorab Pololikashvili has said.

“Now is the time to bring young voices on board as we make big decisions that will set the course for our sector for years to come,” Pololikashvili said on Thursday.

“Young people have always been an integral part of tourism. Countless destinations, in every global region, depend on them to support businesses and livelihoods, and the return of young travelers as the world opens up again brings hope for many millions of people.”

Also, the UNWTO chief attached great importance to the tourism sector as a leading provider of youth empowerment. “At the same time, young people also make up a significant proportion of the tourism workforce. Indeed, our sector is one of the leading providers of youth empowerment, providing opportunities for everyone, regardless of their backgrounds or academic attainment.”

“UNWTO recognizes the importance of youth. For this reason, youth empowerment, including through offering education and training opportunities as well as access to decent jobs, is one of our key priorities. But we are committed to going even further. Young people must not only be beneficiaries of tourism’s restart, but they must also be active participants in it.”

The first UNWTO Global Youth Tourism Summit confirmed that the young talent is there. So too is the determination to make a difference, Pololikashvili said.

Held in Italy from 27 June to 3 July, the first Global Youth Tourism Summit elected Iran to its board of directors. Chaired by Pololikashvili, the board of directors has also members from the UAE, Morocco, and Uruguay.

Participants discussed perspectives in the framework of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, as well as key challenges and opportunities facing global tourism right now.

AFM