Iranian drama “Summer with Hope” wins Grand Prix at Karlovy Vary film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian drama “Summer with Hope” won the Grand Prix – Crystal Globe of the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Czech, the organizers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Iranian-Canadian filmmaker Sadaf Forughi, the film tells the story of a young swimmer in northern Iran who is training for the national championships with his new coach. But the alliance between the two young men elicits disapproval from the people around them.

“We live in a world full of violence and discrimination; I hope that our stories bring peace and tranquility,” said Forughi after accepting her award.

The special jury award went to the Spanish film “You Have to Come and See It” directed by Jonás Trueba, which conveys profound, existential feelings in a cinematic miniature.

Beata Parkanová from Czech was picked as best director for “The Word”, which also brought Martin Finger the best actor award.

Mariam Khundadze and Taki Mumladze, stars of the Georgian film “A Room of My Own” won the awards for best actresses.

“Art Talent Show” directed by Adela Komrzy and Tomas Bojar was named best documentary by winning the Proxima award.

The Czech documentary is about talent exams at the Academy of Fine Arts.

The Proxima special jury prize was given to the Spanish-Argentine film “La Pietà”.

The visually gripping film about a toxic relationship between a mother and son is very personal for the author.

In the Proxima competition, the Croatian-Serbian film “The Uncle” directed by David Kapac and Andrija Mardesic received the jury special mention.

“PSH Never-ending Story”, a documentary about a rap band, won the Pravo Audience Award.

“This film is basically about friendship and the capability of staying together even though each of us is different,” director Stepan Fok Vodrazka summed up the message of the KVIFF’s most popular film.

The Iranian films “Zalava” by Arsalan Amiri and “Like a Fish on the Moon” by Dornaz Hajiha were screened in different sections of the festival. However, they failed to win an award.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian drama “Summer with Hope” directed by Sadaf Forughi.

MMS/YAW

